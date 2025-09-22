Morris Theatre Guild announces cast of “The Great Beyond”

The Morris Theatre Guild has announced the cast of “The Great Beyond,” a play about two sisters reuniting after losing their beloved father.

The role of Monica will be played by Lisa Gifford, the role of Rex will be played by William Gillespie, the role of Emily will be played by Kitt Astrophe, the role of Rene will be played by Kylie Atkins, and the role of Coach Mayes will be played by James Welch.

Tickets are available at www.morristheatreguild.org or by calling 815-942-1966.

Showings of “The Great Beyond” are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday on Oct. 17, 18, 24 and 45, and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 26.