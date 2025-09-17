AMC Theater in Morris closing, Mission Bible Church moving in

The AMC Theater at 515 Gore Road, the future home of Mission Bible Church. (Michael Urbanec)

The Morris City Council approved a conditional permitted use request on Monday that allows the Mission Bible Church to move from its current home at Saratoga Elementary School into 515 Gore Road, which is currently an AMC Theater.

The AMC Theater will be closing, and Mission Bible Church will be moving in and renovating the building.

Eric Swanson, who leads Mission Bible in Morris, thanked the Morris City Council for helping get them going.

“We’ve been operating at Saratoga School for almost five years, and we’re super excited to find a building that we can get into and renovate and hopefully make it a great place to serve families in our town,” Swanson said.

Morris Mayor Chris Brown confirmed that the theater will be closing down.