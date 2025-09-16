City of Morris revokes license of downtown convenience store selling vapes

The Morris Mart, now formerly located at 409 Liberty St., which had its business license revoked by the Morris City Council on Monday, Sept. 15. (Michael Urbanec)

The Morris City Council voted to revoke the business license of Morris Mart, a convenience store at 309 Liberty St., after it was found to be selling electronic cigarettes.

Bill Martin, Morris’s building and zoning officer, said he visited the store on Friday, Aug. 29, and found it in violation of the building’s zoning. Downtown Morris is in a B2 zoning district. He also found that the business changed signs without going through the proper permitting process or paying the fees as required.

Morris Mart Owner Hani Hizam said he didn’t know he had to pay a fee to put the sign up since it’s not light-up, and he was unaware he wouldn’t be allowed to sell vapes.

“About the tobacco, before I even signed the lease, I found the zoning department and asked if I’m allowed to open a smoke shop in the area,” Hizam said. “I gave him the address. They said I could open a smoke shop there.”

Hizam said at the community meeting that he was planning on selling groceries and tobacco.

Caroline Cummings, the treasurer for the Morris Restaurant and Retail Association, shared a letter from its board of directors advising the city to carry on with revoking Morris Mart’s business license.

“We work together to create family-friendly events and really what we consider a very welcoming atmosphere for residents and visitors,” Cummings said. “The Morris Mini Mart and Tobacco is not, we believe, family friendly, nor do we believe it’s historically appropriate for our historic district downtown.”

Cummings said the board feels the business is better suited to a location outside of downtown, and Lena Wickens with the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce agreed.

Wickens shared a statement from the Chamber.

“While convenient stores have a place in all communities, one carrying substantial vaping and tobacco inventory in the heart of downtown is not appropriate,” Wickens said. “Downtown is known for antiques, restaurants, bars and welcoming atmosphere for residents and visitors.”

Wickens said in her statement that the Chamber would be happy to help Morris Mart relocate to a more suitable location.