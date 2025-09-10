Morris High board approves $24.4 million budget for fiscal year 2026

The Morris Community High School Board approved a budget for the 2026 fiscal year, which projects $24.4 million in revenue and $27.6 million in expenses.

Superintendent Craig Ortiz said the reason for the higher expenses compared to revenue is the district is using existing cash to pay down projects like the gym floor, bleachers, and air conditioning. The bleachers in the gym are in the process of being replaced.

“We also are not issuing working cash bonds this year, which is something we’ve done for many decades,” Ortiz said. “We’re going to try and get by without doing that because we have built up some reserves, and because the referendum is going to make up for some of the work we would have had if the referendum failed.”

The school board heard a presentation on the financing plan for the high school’s $67 million addition, which was approved via referendum by voters during the April election.

Ortiz said the district will be issuing bonds for the first $15 million this fall.

Ortiz said the board also heard a presentation on its annual audit, which he said came back clean.