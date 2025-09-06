Shaw Local

Morris Herald-News

Morris Hospital physician addresses impact of substance abuse

The new Morris Hospital YMCA, 2200 Dupont Ave., Morris.

The new Morris Hospital YMCA, 2200 Dupont Ave., Morris.

By Michael Urbanec

Morris Hospital and the Morris Hospital YMCA are hosting a free program about substance abuse from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 24 at the YMCA, 2200 W. Dupont Ave.

Dr. Jennifer Thomas, the medical director of integrated behavioral health, will present “How Substance Abuse Impacts Mental Health and Wellness.”

According to a Wednesday news release, approximately 37 million adults in the US struggle with a substance use disorder. While substances are part of the human experience and culture, some people struggle with an unhealthy relationship with them.

The program is open to the public and doesn’t require a YMCA membership to attend. To register, visit morrishospital.org/events and select the “Education Classes at the YMCA” category, or call 815-513-8080.

Dr. Jennifer Thomas, Medical Director of Integrated Behavioral Health at Morris Hospital.

Dr. Jennifer Thomas, Medical Director of Integrated Behavioral Health at Morris Hospital.

