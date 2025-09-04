Joliet surgeon joining Morris Hospital

Dr. Brian Winkleman, a general and minimally invasive surgeon, is joining the medical staff at Morris Hospital after practicing in the Joliet area for 16 years.

Wilkinson’s new office is located at the Channahon Healthcare Center, 25259 Reed St. He is doing surgeries and procedures exclusively at Morris Hospital.

Winkleman graduated from the Indiana University School of Medicine and completed his residency and fellowship at the Ohio State University Medical Center. He is board-certified by the American Board of Surgery.

He specializes in laparoscopic and robotic procedures, including gallbladder removal, hernia repair, small bowel and colon surgery, appendix removal, and excision of skin lesions and soft tissue tumors. He also performs upper endoscopies and colonoscopies.

Morris Hospital has completed a $13.2 million renovation of its perioperative services on the hospital’s main campus since early 2023, and the renovations include new state-of-the-art operation rooms, two new endoscopy rooms for gastrointestinal and bronchoscopy procedures, a dedicated room for minor procedures, five additional same-day surgery rooms where patients begin and end their same-day surgeries, and several patient- and family-focused amenities.

“I am very excited to be part of Morris Hospital and the surrounding communities,” Winkleman said. “It’s a beautiful hospital with impressive surgical facilities. I look forward to being part of the hospital’s future growth and helping bring expanded surgical services to the community.”

Winkleman will be a participating provider in the same health insurance plans as Morris Hospital.

To schedule an appointment, call 815-467-0555. For more information, visit morrishospital.org/generalsurgery.