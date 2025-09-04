Grundy Bank welcomes Steve Laken as new VP of Commercial Lending

Grundy Bank announced Wednesday that Steve Laken will be its new Vice President of Commercial Lending.

Laken will be responsible for expanding the bank’s commercial lending services, fostering strong partnerships with local businesses, and supporting Grundy Bank’s commitment to community economic growth and personalized financial solutions, according to the news release.

Laken brings 30 years of experience and a proven track record of building lasting client relationships and managing complex portfolios. He has an MBA in finance from Lewis University and has partnered with banks across the region throughout his career. He specializes in developing new loan and deposit relationships, conducting in-depth commercial credit analysis, and overseeing both loan and deposit portfolios, according to the news release.

“I am excited to have Steve join the Commercial Banking Team,” said Pete Brummel, Senior Vice President of Commercial Lending at Grundy Bank. “He brings 30+ years of community-focused banking experience, and this is a perfect fit with our lending culture at Grundy Bank.”

Laken has also been a member of the Joliet Kiwanis Club for the last 20 years, and he serves on the boards for the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce and the Will-Grundy Center for Independent Living. He also enjoys coaching his childrens’ softball and baseball teams.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to work for such an outstanding organization as Grundy Bank,” Laken said. “I’m really looking forward to this move at this stage of my career.”