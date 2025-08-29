Grundy County Land Use recommends denial of solar farm near Brisbin Road interchange

The Grundy County Land Use Committee voted to deny a petition for a solar farm on a landlocked parcel of land near the Brisbin Road interchange along Interstate 80 on Wednesday as it seeks other uses for the land.

Brisbin Solar wants to use 15.27 acres of a 28.27-acre plot of land in Saratoga Township for a two megawatt solar farm that would provide $9,637 per year over the full life of the project. The solar farm itself would only occupy 13.09 acres of the land.

The project faces objections from the city of Morris, the Grundy Economic Development Council, the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce, state Sen. Chris Balkema, R-Channahon, and state Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris.

“Their key concerns outline a mismatch of use and location,” said Grundy County Development Director Alec Macdonald. “This interchange was designed for industrial expansion, not solar development and economic impact. Solar does not contribute to job growth, workforce development, or sustained local spending. They ask for this to be denied.”

This project has already gone through the zoning board of appeals, and it’ll again face the Grundy County Board with a recommended denial.

Morris City Attorney Chris Dearth said among the city’s objections is a disappointment in how much tax revenue this project would bring in compared to the type of projects expected when the Brisbin Road interchange was built.

“By the applicant’s statement, it’s roughly about $12,000 a year,” Dearth said. “If you look at other options that would be viable options in this area, you could look at a 17-acre retail center, which currently in the city of Morris generates $190,000 annually in taxes; a 22-acre truck stop, which generates $240,000 annually; and a 2.2-acre hotel, which would generate $200,000 annually.”

Dearth said he realizes that these kinds of projects take time, but solar takes time, too. This project is being proposed right now, but it won’t be moving until 2027.

“One other point that’s constantly raised by solar facilities, and it’s not unique to this applicant, but in general from what the city hears, is these are only temporary use, as they’re temporary in nature. Well, a 40-year duration is hardly temporary,” Darth said. “Forty years ago, the Brisbin interchange wasn’t there, and since that time, there’s been great expansion from both the county’s and the city’s perspective.”

Board member Eric Rasmusson pointed out that solar wasn’t an option when the interchange was put in 25 years ago.

The denial passed through the Land Use Committee on a vote of four yes votes to three no votes. Final say on this project will once again go to the Grundy County Board on Tuesday, Sept. 9.