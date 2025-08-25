Morris Hospital’s Fire Starter of the Month is Danielle Sibert

Danielle Sibert, who has been named the Fire Starter of the Month for August by Morris Hospital. (Photo provided by Morris Hospital)

Morris Hospital has named Ottawa resident and nurse Danielle Siibert its Fire Starter of the Month for August.

According to a news release, Sibert knew from a young age that she wanted to become a nurse, and she’s been fulfilling that dream for the last 10 years at Morris Hospital.

Sibert’s passion for helping others has positively impacted patients and colleagues alike, and she’s known for going above and beyond. That’s given her a reputation as a dedicated nurse who consistently puts others first, and that commitment has led to her being recognized as Fire Starter of the Month.

Kim Smith, the director of immediate care and occupational medicine at Morris Hospital, said Sibert is a true asset to the organization, and her compassion and dedication shine through in every interaction.

“Danielle is an excellent employee who is always looking for ways to make our organization better,” Smith said. “She is passionate about her role and takes it seriously. Her ability to actively listen to others and build relationships with our employees has helped keep our employees healthier and safer.”

According to the news release, Sibert’s path to nursing wasn’t straightforward. She worked as a CNA for almost 10 years and stepped away from healthcare for a position at a paper supply company. She returned to nursing after welcoming two children into the world and leaving that company.

“When I left the paper supply job, I knew it was time to refocus and go back to school to become a nurse like I’d always dreamed of,” Sibert said. “It was challenging to return to school as an older student with a family, but helping others is truly my passion. So I took the leap and earned my degree.”

She was a Charge RN at Morris Hospital Immediate Care on Gore Road in Morris for eight years before her current position.

“I loved working at the DRC and seeing new patients every day,” she said. “Beyond the direct patient interactions, I was incredibly close with the staff—and we still get together to this day.”

Sibert was nominated by previous Fire Starter Joanna Mueller, who praised her leadership and commitment to helping others.

“Danielle sets a high example for the way we should all treat others,” Mueller said. “She shows incredible compassion and care for every employee who seeks her guidance and is always willing to help anyone in need. She’s a team player who brings positivity and an open mind to every interaction. We’re lucky to have her!”

Sibert said the best part of her job is helping others.

“I’m so lucky to do something I love every single day,” Sibert said. “I get to work with amazing people across multiple departments, and I gain so much from those interactions. Morris Hospital has been my home for 10 years, and I’m grateful for the wonderful community I serve.”