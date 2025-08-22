Grundy Bank’s Tami Coss graduates from Community Bankers School

Grundy Bank’s Tami Coss, assistant vice president, has graduated from the Community Bankers School, sponsored by the Community Bankers Association of Illinois.

The school addressed the important elements over a two-week intensive course that took place over a two-year time frame, meeting one week each year at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington.

Kim McKee, CBAI’s group five director and president and CEO of North Central Bank in Hennepin said that graduates are in a better position to advance their careers in banking and to contribute to the overall successful operations of their banks and community.

According to a Thursday news release, Coss’ completion of the program further strengthen’s grundy Bank’s commitment to providing expert service and leadership.

“Graduating from the Community Bankers School has been a rewarding experience,” Coss said. “The program gave me both the knowledge and leadership skills I need to navigate today’s banking environment. The personal connections I made broadened my perspective and built a strong professional network I can count on for support, collaboration, and ongoing learning throughout my banking career.”

CBAI is headquartered in Springfield, and it represents nearly 300 community banks in Illinois.