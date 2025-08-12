Grundy Bank introduces Ava Terry as new marketing director

Grundy Bank announced Friday that Ava Terry will be taking over as the bank’s new marketing director.

Terry will lead the bank’s marketing and outreach initiatives, with a focus on strengthening community engagement and continuing Grundy Bank’s long-standing tradition of hometown service, according to the Friday news release.

Terry is a recent graduate of Florida State University, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in media communication studies, and her academic background gives her a foundation in communication, marketing analysis, and customer-centered messaging, according to the news release.

“We are excited to welcome Ava as our new Marketing Director. As a community bank, we focus on building relationships and supporting the people and businesses we serve. Ava’s marketing expertise and deep commitment to our community make her an outstanding addition to our team,” said Ashley Speed, Vice President of Grundy Bank. “We are confident that she will play a key role in helping us share our story and strengthen our local impact.”

Terry is a lifelong resident of Seneca, and she has roots in the local community in Grundy County.

“I feel so blessed to have the opportunity to be part of a company that shares my values and understands the importance of connection,” said Terry. “I’m excited to bring fresh ideas while staying true to what Grundy Bank has always been about—serving the people who make this community so wonderful.”

Grundy Bank said it is excited to have her on board and looks forward to the impact she’ll make in the role.