Community Foundation of Grundy County’s Julie Buck named to Attorney General’s advisory council

Julie Buck, the Executive Director of the Community Foundation of Grundy COunty, and Byram Fager, the CEO of the the Southern Illinois Community Foundation, have been appointed to Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s Charitable Advisory Council.

The Charitable Advisory Council is part of Raoul’s consumer protections division, and the Charitable Trust Bureau safeguards the charitable dollars across the state, according to a Monday news release. It provides oversight to ensure that charities operate in Illinois according to the highest standards, provides smart giving tips to donors before they make charitable gifts, and protects consumers from unscrupulous professional fundraisers.

“We are proud that Byram’s extensive knowledge of nonprofit governance and fundraising standards has been recognized—he will be a great asset to this Council while advocating for the unique needs of Southern Illinois nonprofits,” said Margaret Flanagan, Board President of the Southern Illinois Community Foundation.

According to the news release, community foundations are in a unique position to serve on the council because of their deep relationships with local nonprofits and the grants they’ve awarded over the decades.

“Whether through the grant application process, local stakeholder networks, or community events, our community foundation knows all of the nonprofits who serve our county, the people they serve, and the struggles they face, which Julie will be able to take to this advisory council. She’ll also be able to advocate for change at the state level,” said Stephen Kezerle, president of the Board of Trustees of the Community Foundation of Grundy County.

“Community foundations are a home for philanthropy across the state. We understand it is critical to have meaningful oversight and useful reporting for nonprofits, charities, and professional fundraisers. Transparency in fundraising and expenditures is the foundation of trust for all nonprofit and charitable work,” Fager said.

“I was excited to hear about new initiatives in the pipeline within the AG’s Office,” Buck said. “Staff there really cares and is willing to listen to our council. Nonprofits and their donors will be the beneficiaries.”

For more information, visit https://illinoisattorneygeneral.gov/consumer-protection/charities/building-better-charities/.