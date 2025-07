First Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Jackson St. in Morris. (Photo contributed by First Presbyterian Church)

The First Presbyterian Church in Morris is hosting musical trio the Shy Godzillas at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 17, at 200 E. Jackson St.

According to a news release, the Shy Godzillas perform works ranging from Bach to Stevie Wonder, and their performance is for all ages.

The event is free and open to the public, with donations going to Breaking Away of Grundy County.