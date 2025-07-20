Meeting focuses on transportation needs for seniors, vulnerable populations in Kendall, Grundy, LaSalle region

Mendota Area Senior Services (MASS), a transportation service for seniors older than 60. (Photo provided by Executive Director of MASS Rayanne Sester)

North Central Illinois Council of Governments will be holding its next Human Services Transportation Plan Regional Transportation Committee Meeting for Region 3 (Bureau, DeKalb, Grundy, Kendall, LaSalle, Lee, Ogle, and Putnam counties) on Friday July 25.

The meeting will be at 10 a.m. at Illinois Valley Center for Independent Living, 1 Les Buzz Way, Spring Valley.

Human service organizations with an interest in public transportation are strongly encouraged to attend, as well as anyone interested in public transit, according to a news release from the NCICG.

The committee identifies transportation needs and develops solutions to improve services for the general public with an emphasis is placed on seniors, people with disabilities, individuals with lower incomes, and veterans, according to the news release.

If you would like further information, contact via email: hstp@ncicg.org or call 815-433-5830. Rdeserved time slots will be available for public comment via Zoom for anyone not able to attend the meeting in person between 10:15 to 10:30 a.m.

If you would like to participate in public comment via Zoom during that time frame, contact 815-433-5830 to reserve your time slot.

For more information about NCICG, HSTP, or if special accommodations are needed, contact Connor Schwinn at 815- 433-5830.