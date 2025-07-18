Santa Claus is Coming to Grundy County announces Touch-a-Truck event

Santa Claus is Coming to Grundy County has announced its first-ever Touch-a-Truck event on Saturday, July 19, at Lions Park in Coal City. The event promises a fun-filled day for families while raising funds for the Heroes & Helpers initiative.
The event will feature vehicles for children (and adults) to explore, including:
- Fire and police vehicles from the Coal City fire and police departments
- A Grundy County EMA command van
- A military vehicle from the Joliet Marine Reserve Base
- A tow truck courtesy of Bob’s Advanced Auto & Tire
- A combine and tractors from Mark Willis
- A road construction truck from D Construction
Attendees can also enjoy free fun and games, including a dunk tank, Easy Striker and Pit Stop Challenge games and Pick-a-Duck.
Guests can access all activities for $19 per family, with proceeds directly supporting the Heroes & Helpers program.