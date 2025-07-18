Santa Claus is Coming to Grundy County announces Touch-a-Truck event

Santa Claus is Coming to Grundy County has announced its first-ever Touch-a-Truck event on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at Lions Park in Coal City. (Graphic provided by Santa Claus is Coming to Grundy County)

Santa Claus is Coming to Grundy County has announced its first-ever Touch-a-Truck event on Saturday, July 19, at Lions Park in Coal City. The event promises a fun-filled day for families while raising funds for the Heroes & Helpers initiative.

The event will feature vehicles for children (and adults) to explore, including:

Fire and police vehicles from the Coal City fire and police departments

A Grundy County EMA command van

A military vehicle from the Joliet Marine Reserve Base

A tow truck courtesy of Bob’s Advanced Auto & Tire

A combine and tractors from Mark Willis

A road construction truck from D Construction

Attendees can also enjoy free fun and games, including a dunk tank, Easy Striker and Pit Stop Challenge games and Pick-a-Duck.

Guests can access all activities for $19 per family, with proceeds directly supporting the Heroes & Helpers program.