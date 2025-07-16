The Lumberyard in Seneca holds farmers market that celebrates of local goods, community spirit

The Lumberyard, 113 W. William St,, in Seneca, will host a farmers market from 8 a.m. to noon onn Saturday, July 19, 2025. The Lumbaryard is a recreation and shopping destination, and home to Refuge Coffee and The Rusty Rooster. (Provided by The Lumberyard)

The Lumberyard in Seneca invites the public to experience its upcoming farmers market that will celebrate local flavor, handmade goods, and community connection.

The event will take place at from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 19, at 113 William St. The Lumbaryard is a recreation and shopping destination, and home to Refuge Coffee and The Rusty Rooster home decor shop.

If you’re a vendor eager to showcase your products, or a local musician or performer seeking a stage to share your talent, you can contact The Lumberyard at 815-343-7091 and be involved in a market.

The farmers market is one of several community-building initiatives hosted by The Lumberyard, “a unique venue that has transformed a once-vacant historic property into a thriving hub of local activity,” according to a news release from The Lumberyard.

Features at the farmers market

Attendees can explore a wide variety of vendors offering:

• Fresh-baked breads, rolls and pastries

• Locally grown flowers, plants and home décor

• Homemade cookies, candy and sweet treats

• Farm-fresh, locally raised beef

• Handcrafted soaps, lotions and home goods

• Coffee, tea and specialty drinks

• And more offerings that showcase the region’s incredible talent

There’s something for every age and interest — making the market a perfect weekend destination for families, friends, and visitors alike, according to the release.

The Lumberyard is on the site of an original working lumberyard that was then reimagined by Dave and Erin Stuedemann, “who saw its potential as a place to gather, grow, and give back,” according to the release.

Since opening, The Lumberyard serves as home to artisan markets, live music, seasonal events, small business showcases and more – all designed to foster regional pride and create opportunities for local makers, growers and entrepreneurs.

“This is where community happens,” said Erin Stuedemann, co-founder and owner, stated in the release. “The Farmers Market reflects the spirit of The Lumberyard — supporting small businesses, encouraging creativity, and creating a destination where everyone feels welcome.”