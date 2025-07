The Downer's Grove Sportsmen's Club at 4700 Old Stage Road in Morris on Monday, July 7, 2025. (Michael Urbanec)

The Downers Grove Sportsmen’s Club at 4700 Old Stage Road in Morris is inviting the public to celebrate its 75th anniversary with an Open House from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 12.

The Sportsmen’s Club promotes clay target sports, offering trap, skeet, five-stand and sporting clay, with an emphasis on firearm safety.

For information, call 815-941-1366.