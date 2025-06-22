Morris Mayor announces balanced budget during State of the City address

Morris Mayor Chris Brown addresses the crowd during the State of the City address on Wednesday, June 18, 2025 at the Morris Country Club. (Michael Urbanec)

The City of Morris passed a balanced budget at the beginning of the new fiscal year on Thursday, May 1 this year, and Mayor Chris Brown told a crowd at the State of the City on Wednesday that it was another successful year.

Brown said sales tax revenue is up 6.5% year over year, and revenues across the board are up 9%. Morris currently has $7.1 million in the general fund and $20.5 million across all funds.

“This is on the heels of last year’s surplus budget, which was one of our first surplus budgets in the last 15 years,” Brown said. “Our sales tax revenues continue to grow, and our overall revenues have been very steady.”

Brown thanked City Treasurer Terri Kief and City Clerk Lori Werden for their hard work.

“I want to extend my deepest gratitude as always, for your unwavering dedication, y our meticulous attention to detail, and your tireless hard work,” Brown said. “Your commitment to ensuring fiscal responsibility for our city and transparency has been totally instrumental in maintaining our financial health and strength to our city.”

Brown also thanked the city council for their support, teamwork and tireless service.

“We faced challenges, made tough decisions, celebrated achievements, and always with the best interests in mind for our residents,” Brown said.