Susana Baker performs on the Main Stage at the HANDS of Illinois Hammer and Dulcimer Festival on Saturday, June 14, 2025. (Michael Urbanec)

The Hammers and Noters Dulcimer Society of Illinois filled Goold Park on Saturday and Sunday with the soft, acoustic sounds of dulcimers and singing.

The event featured performers and workshops conducted by the performers, allowing attendees with any level of experience with dulcimers the chance to learn more about playing.