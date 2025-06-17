Officer Ryan Ties wins Grundy Bank hot dog eating contest

Grundy Bank CEO Kevin Olson (left) and Officer Ryan "The Gobbler" Ties, winner of the 2025 Grundy Bank hot dog eating contest. (Photo provided by Grundy Bank)

Grundy Bank’s annual hot dog eating contest raised $3,100.95 in 55 minutes for nine different charities on Friday, and Officer Ryan Ties, under the moniker of “The Gobbler” took home the trophy for eating six hot dogs.

Ties ate six hot dogs in two minutes, with Paul Wagner finishing in second eating five-and-a-half hot dogs. Wagner was eating for the Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission.

For winning first place, Ties took home an additional $250 for the Morris Police Benevolent Society. The fundraising race was won by Tyler Mann, who raised $1,431.93 for the Rotaract Club of Morris.

Alberto Duran raised the second most amount of money for Breaking Away, netting $368. Michael Urbanec came in third, raising $356 for the United Way of Grundy County.

“We’d like to thank all of the contestants who volunteered for the event as well as Harry Banks, owner of Boz Hotdogs for donating the buns and hotdogs, as well as everyone who came out to support our contestants and donate to their charities,” Grundy Bank said in a Tuesday news release.

The Grundy Bank hot dog eating contest began in 2007 to assist non-profits in Grundy County, and it has since raised $100,000 over the last 23 years.

The next Brown Bag Friday event is July 18 for Grundy Bank’s Ice Cream Social.