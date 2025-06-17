Morris Watercolor Guild hosted visiting artist Steve Puttrich on Friday

Artist Steve Puttrich demonstrates his process to the Morris Watercolor Guild on Friday, June 13, 2025. (Michael Urbanec)

The rainy weather on Friday didn’t dampen the spirits of the Morris Watercolor Guild on Friday as it hosted artist Steve Puttrich for a demonstration in the basement at First United Methodist Church, 118 Jackson St., Morris.

The original plan, according to Guild Secretary Pat Neff, was to paint outside and enjoy the nice weather. Plans ended up working out, though: It was nice and cool inside the church.

Puttrich spoke to the painters while creating a painting of his own, explaining his methods for planning a painting and picking colors.