Morris Cruise Night returns to Downtown Morris this Saturday night

Downtown Morris will be the home of many, many different classic and show cars from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday night, as Morris Cruise Night hosts its first event of the season.

After a record setting summer last year, with one event reaching 1,013 entries, Morris Cruise Night will again stretch down Liberty Street to the railroad tracks north with overflow parking available in the 100 block of West Jackson Street, the Morris Area Public Library parking lot, and the First Methodist Church of Morris after 6:30 p.m.

Cars enter off North Division and East Washington Streets, and there will be directional signage pointing drivers in the right direction.

All registration fees and raffle sales go to benefit Pink Heals of Joliet. Registration fees are $10.