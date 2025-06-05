Grundy County Land Use collecting used children’s books June 9-July 11

The Grundy County Land Use Department is collecting used children’s books for Bernie’s Book Bank starting Monday, June 9, through Friday, July 11, at 1320 Union St. in Morris.

The building is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“Practicing one of the four R’s is reuse,” according to a Tuesday news release. “Children’s books that are no longer being used can find their way into the hands of a child who needs a book.”

Studies show that reading is the most important skill a child needs to learn, and 61% of low-income families don’t have any children’s books for their families, according to the release. Bernie’s Book Bank provides books to 25,000 annually.

Bernie’s Book Bank started in 2009, and has since distributed more than 24 million children’s books, according to the release. Bernie’s Book Bank provides at least 12 books per year for each child it serves. It asks that those donating do not give educational textbooks or religious books.

Grundy County has given more than 21,000 books to needy children since 2017, and it donated 6,000 books last year.

These books should be for children ages pre-school thorugh 6th grade.

Anyone with questions can call Beth Skoff at 815-941-3228 or Heidi Miller at 815-941-3229.