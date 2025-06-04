Gebhard Woods Dulcimer Festival returns to Goold Park on June 14, 15

Grammy nominee House of Waters performs at the Gebhard Woods Dulcimer & Traditional Music Festival on Saturday June 8, 2024 in Morris. (Gary Middendorf)

The Hammers and Noters Dulcimer Society (HANDS) of Illinois returns from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 14 and 15, at Goold Park for its 35th annual Gebhard Woods Dulcimer Festival, featuring live performances and workshops.

The festival is full of Dulcimer performers, and the workshops are aimed at all audiences, especially beginners and children.

Performers this year include Mike Anderson, Andina and Rich, Karen Ashbrook and Paul Oorts, Susana Baker, Matthew Dickerson, Carole Ehrman, Jonas Friddle, Bing Futch, Donna Herula, Diane Ippel, Katie Moritz, Debbie Porter, Bill Robinson & Friends and Trillium.

There will also be a fully staffed children’s area open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day, with crafts, music and other activities for children ages 3 and older. The children’s area is run by Anna Strange, a performer who has been teaching and working with children and families for more than 30 years. Strange is a farmer from northern Florida, and she leads monthly SongFarmer song circles in Madison, Florida, entertains hospitalized children in Chicago, and performs public concerts for children.

The festival will go on regardless of the weather, so those attending should be prepared in case of rain.