Shorewood’s Jacquie Secrest named Morris Hospital’s May Fire Starter of the Month

Shorewood resident Jacquie Secrest has been named Morris Hospital’s Fire Starter of the Month for her role as a Service Excellence Liaison.

According to a Wednesday news release, Secrest has made a significant impact in her role, bringing a positive attitude and warm, welcoming personality to work with her each day. She is often the first person patients speak to when they want to share compliments or express concerns after receiving care.

Secrest plays a crucial role, according to the news release, in providing outstanding customer service while identifying opportunities for improvement.

“Jacquie is the person who puts out the little fires in the organization, so it’s very fitting that she is being named Fire Starter,” said Morris Hospital Director of Risk Management Kelly Van Fleet. “She brings positivity and a calm demeanor to a role that can be challenging. Jacquie approaches every patient interaction with kindness and a genuine desire to help.”

Secrest said her passion for healthcare began after graduating from Western Illinois University with a degree in health services administration. She initially planned to become a nurse, but her business courses sparked her interest, according to the news release.

“The more I learned about the business side of healthcare and the critical work that happens behind the scenes, the more I knew this was the right path for me,” Secrest said. “Whenever I can help turn a negative patient experience into a positive one, I’m reminded that we all play a role in delivering excellent care. That’s what I love most about my work.”

Secrest was nominated by Robert Alaimo, Morris Hospital’s Marketing Liaison and a past Fire Starter recipient. He praised her compassionate approach and dedication to service excellence.

“Jacquie is a role model when it comes to service excellence because she is always striving to improve the service and care that we provide,” Alaimo said. “She’s a fantastic communicator and listener who interacts with both patients and staff members with empathy and respect. She is incredibly deserving of this recognition.”

Secrest said she was drawn to Morris Hospital based on its reputation, according to the news release.

“When I read the job description for this role, it was everything I had been looking for,” Secrest said. “Before joining Morris Hospital, I worked as a financial analyst at University of Cincinnati Health. Leaving that role, I knew I wanted to return to what I’m truly passionate about—helping people.”

Secrest said working with people is the most rewarding part of her job.

“When I speak with someone about their experience at one of our locations, I understand they may be coming in with strong emotions,” she said. “It’s my job to meet them with compassion and empathy and to do what I can to make things better. Sometimes, people just need to feel heard and understood.”