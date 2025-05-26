17 Morris Hospital healthcare providers recognized for excellent quality of care

Morris Hospital announced Wednesday that 17 of its healthcare providers have been recognized by Professional Research Consultants, Inc. for excellent quality of care.

Four doctors received Top Performer awards. They are Dr. Mary Fitzgibbon, obstetrician/gynecologist; Dr. Hadi Hedayati, rheumatologist; Dr. Mary Menz, cardiologist; and Dr. Stephen Treacy, orthopedic surgeon. These doctors scored in the 100th percentile compared to other physicians in their specialty, according to the Wednesday news release.

This was Dr. Hedayati’s third consecutive Top Performer award.

According to a Wednesday news release, the recognition is based on the percentage of patients who responded “excellent” when answering questions about the quality of care in 2024 on surveys.

14 providers received Five-Star Excellence in Healthcare awards for scoring in the top 10% of PRC’s database for overall quality of care: Dr. Hetal Amin, allergist/immunologist, Dr. Peter Analytis, neurologist, Sarah Bojak, nurse practitioner, Dr. Andrea Chen, obstetrician/gynecologist, Dr. Charles Comfort, internal medicine physician, Lacey Carls and Carrie Lopez, physician assistants, Sherri Davis, pediatric physician assistant, Jennifer Frye, family nurse practitioner, Dr. Kyle Pearson, foot and ankle surgeon, Dr. Deena Reval, rheumatologist, Dr. Athar Saeed, interventional cardiologist and Dr. Hershel Wix, general cardiologist.

Morris Hospital also received 18 additional Five-Star Excellence in Healthcare patient experience awards based on results from the surveys, including an award for the family birthing suites and in the outpatient surgery services category.

In the Outpatient Clinic–Primary Care Services category, 5-Star award winners included the Gardner, Marseilles, Mazon, Minooka–Mondamin, Minooka-Ridge Road, Morris-Pediatrics, Morris-East Route 6, Morris-Lakewood Drive and Newark Healthcare Centers and the Morris Hospital Ottawa Campus. Morris Hospital Allergy Specialists, Morris Hospital Orthopedics & Sports Medicine (Joliet, Morris, Ottawa and Diamond-Coal City offices), and Morris Hospital Cardiovascular Specialists received 5-Star Excellence awards in the Outpatient Clinic-Specialty Care Services category.

“The Excellence in Healthcare awards are very significant,” said Jacquie Secrest, Service Excellence Liaison at Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers. “Of all the hospitals, outpatient clinics and providers in PRC’s national database, the awards are only given to those that score in the top 10% when compared to others in similar categories across the country. Our award winners are leading the way when it comes to patients’ perception of the quality of care.”