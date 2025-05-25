Coal City United Methodist Church hosts musical theatre camp June 23-27

Coal City United Methodist Church at 6805 E. McArdle Road invites students entering fourth through ninth grades to attend Musical Theatre Camp, directed by Shanan D’Agostino.

The camp runs 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, June 23 through Friday, June 27. There will be performances at 6 p.m. Friday, June 27 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, June 29 at the church service.

To sign up, visit https://vbspro.events/p/00cd92. The cost is $75 per camper or $65 for each additional sibling on the same registration form. The fee also includes a t-shirt.

For more information, call the church office at 815-634-8670.