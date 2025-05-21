May 21, 2025
Shaw Local
Morris Hospital, YMCA to host two nutrition seminars in June

By Michael Urbanec
The new Morris Hospital YMCA, 2200 Dupont Ave., Morris. (Michael Urbanec)

Morris Hospital and the YMCA are hosting a free nutrition seminar from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 3, at the Morris Hospital YMCA, 2200 W. Dupont Ave., Morris, called “Dimensions of Wellness.”

Becca Evola, Morris Hospital’s wellness manager, will show attendees how to go beyond exercise and diet and explain how each dimension plays an important role in overall wellness, according to a news release.

There will be another seminar from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. that explains how to read nutrition labels, which will help attendees determine nutrient intake, including carbohydrates, calories, vitamins and minerals and sugar.

Morris Hospital dietitians host nutrition seminars monthly at the YMCA to provide knowledge and tools for making lasting, healthy changes in eating habits, according to the news release.

The seminars are open to the public and free. Community members can register for the series or choose topics of interest.

To register, call Morris Hospital’s Wellness Manager at 815-705-7358 or visit www.morrishospital.org/events and select the Nutrition category.

