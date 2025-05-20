Brianna Lynn’s Boutique celebrates 35 years in Downtown Morris

Brianna Lynn’s Boutique will be celebrating 35 years in Downtown Morris starting 11 a.m. Thursday, May 29 through Saturday, May 31 at 215 Liberty St.

Mother and daughter owners Maureen Headrick and Monica Brehm have been helping ladies in Morris dress in the latest fashion ever since their opening, according to a Thursday news release from the Grundy Chamber of Commerce.

“It is our love for the business, our appreciation for our customers and the friends we make with them that continues to keep us going after all these years,” Brehm said. “The support our customers give us, as well as our wonderful staff, are the reasons Brianna Lynn’s is the amazing place that it is.”

There will be a French Dressing jeans fit clinic from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 298 followed by a Brighton Jewelry Trunk Show at the same time Friday, May 30. Sourdough & Granola Baked Good Pop-Up Shop will be there from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 31. These days will also feature refreshments, vendor giveaways, special discounts and gifts with purchases, according to the news releases.

According to the news release, the boutique carries sizes 2-20 in both misses and petite, and carries brands like Brighton accessories, Tribal sportswear, French Dressing Jeans, Joseph Ribkoff, and more. It also has professional alterations.

Brianna Lynn’s also has a Gold Card Program, where customers make a $5 donation to breast cancer research that earns them a gold card for 20% off one regular priced item each month, a free subscription to the boutique’s newsletter with coupons, a birthday coupon, free gift wrapping and invitations to members-only sales and events. Headrick said thousands of dollars have been raised for breast cancer research through the years.

“Brianna Lynn’s is a destination store in downtown Morris. In addition to their beautiful selection, they’ve earned a reputation with customers where they feel welcomed and valued. It’s no wonder they have been open 35 years and are continuing to go strong,” Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen said.

The boutique is open from 9a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and it is open seven days per week during the holiday season.

“We plan to continue to provide quality, on-trend apparel and accessories, outstanding customer service to our community, and to work with other retailers to promote our wonderful downtown,” Headrick said.

For more information follow Brianna Lynn’s on Facebook and Instagram.