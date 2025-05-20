Black Rock Tattoo opens in Diamond

Black Rock Tattoo owner Brandon Plata with family & team. (Photo provided by the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce)

Black Rock Tattoo at 2290 E. Division St., Unit B is now open in Diamond and it held a ribbon cutting with the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce and Diamond Mayor Terry Kernc on May 2.

“We’re a local welcoming tattoo shop bringing high art to our small community,” said Owner Brandon Plata, who owns the business with his wife Hannah Plata, in a Friday news release.

According to the news release, the state-of-the-art tattoo shop specializes in art farms like American traditional, neo traditional, fine line black and gray, portraits and color realism.

“Black Rock Tattoo wants to change the way tattoo shops are portrayed. We’re not your ordinary shop. We’re family oriented. Rooted local and loyal. We want to do things differently. We provide both tattoo and permanent makeup with piercings on the way. Be on the lookout for more growth from your local growing tattoo shop,” Plata said in a news release.

The shop is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday for appointments and walk-ins.

“Brandon and Hannah have put the heart and soul into this new shop. When you walk in you are immediately impressed with the environment they provide and the amazing art all of the artists are capable of,” Grundy Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen said.

For more information or to make an appointment visit blackrocktattoos.com or call 815-847-0330. Find Black Rock Tattoos on Facebook to see photos of the latest tattoos the artists have done.

For more information on the Grundy Chamber visit grundychamber.com.