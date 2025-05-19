Morris Hospital and YMCA launch Parkinson’s exercise class

Morris Hospital and the Morris Hospital YMCA are launching a new exercise class for people with Parkinson’s Disease called “PWR! Moves”, a new class that meets from 1 p.m. to 1:50 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the YMCA, 2200 W. Dupont Ave.

Participants must receive clearance from their physician to participate, according to a news release.

PWR! Moves stands for Parkinson Wellness Recovery, and it is a research-driven exercise program, according to the news release. It focuses on improving functional mobility and strength for people living with Parkinson’s through intentional, smooth movements to improve walking, climbing stairs and turning in tight spaces.

It is taught by certified instructors from Morris Hospital and the YMCA, who will help class participants make any modifications needed to complete exercises correctly.

According to the news release, funding for the staff training and specialized equipment was provided through the Morris Hospital Auxiliary & Foundation.

To register, visit the Morris Hospital YMCA or call 815-513-8080 ext. 517.