Grundy lawmakers discuss how data centers affect energy, water resources

State Senators Sue Rezin, R-Morris, and Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, addressed a group of business leaders Monday morning regarding how new data centers affect both energy and water resources in northern and eastern Illinois.

Rezin said the economy is shifting with the build out of AI and the need for data centers, which has created an increased demand.

Grundy Economic Development Commission President Nancy Norton said there are currently three data centers looking to move into Grundy County.

“You see a huge amount of data centers looking in this area because of the grid system, but also because they want to be here because of the nuclear power in the area,” Norton said.

“We used to be a net exporter, and still are, but there are reports coming out now saying that by year 2030, we could be a net importer because of the huge demand for power that’s increased at a rate like we’ve never seen before,” she said.

Rezin said this increase is specifically because of artificial intelligence and an attempt at bringing manufacturing back to the United States.

“A lot of your manufacturing uses a tremendous amount of power,” Rezin said. “They want cheap power, and they want reliable power. Those two issues are causing this huge shift.”

She said a moratorium on small reactors was lifted a few years ago and she now believes it’s time to lift the ban in Illinois on the construction of all nuclear power plants.

Rezin said she has spoken with Gov. JB Pritzker, and that she believes he’s supporting her bill.

Joyce agreed with much of what Rezin had to say, but he said that even if the moratorium on new power plants ended in two weeks, the region is at a minimum 10 years away from a new nuclear power plant accounting for construction time.

“There’s two things (data centers) are going to consume,” Joyce said. “They’re going to consume your power, and they’re going to consume your water. Looking around Grundy County and the communities around it and their water sources, it’s something we have to be cognizant of.”

The government has to be aware of the future and the environment, Joyce said, but it also has to be practical of looking at it in a way that deals with the economy, atmosphere and jobs.