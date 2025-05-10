Nuclear Regulatory Commission hosts public meeting on Braidwood Power Plant on Wednesday

An angler tries her luck in the warm waters with the Braidwood Generating Station seen across the lake to the north, August 16, 2012 in Braceville, Illinois. Because of this year's high temperatures and drought conditions, the Illinois Environmental Agency, has allowed four nuclear power plants to dump massive amounts of cooling water into rivers and lakes. (Photo by)

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission is hosting a public meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the 2024 safety performance of the Braidwood generating station, which is operated by Constellation Energy.

According to a Wednesday news release, the public will have an opportunity to speak directly with NRC staff and learn about its assessment of the plant’s performance.

Staff will be able to address any regulatory or technical questions or concerns.

The NRC said in the news release that Braidwood operated safely in 2024, and all inspection findings and performance indicators were green, or of very low safety significance.

The NRC said its oversight process uses color-coded inspection findings and indicators to measure plant performance, starting with green and increasing to white, yellow or red based on the significance of the safety issues.

For more information, see the assessment letter at https://www.nrc.gov/docs/ML2506/ML25065A004.pdf.