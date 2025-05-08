Amy Lindenborn opens window on world for Morris eighth graders

Morris Grade School eighth-grade teacher Amy Lindenborn teaches the U.S. flag code as part of her history, social studies and civics course. 2025 (Photo provided by Dawn Prignano)

Amy Lindenborn’s passion for teaching turns her eighth grade classes at Morris Grade School into hands-on learning experiences that embrace a wealth of topics designed to nurture well-rounded students.

The Morris native taught at different age levels at a variety of schools, in tandem with the moves made by her husband, Jeremy, during his military service. This year marks her seventh year at Morris Grade School, teaching all 105 eighth graders. Their daughter Emily attends college, and their son Hunter is in high school.

Lindenborn, who attended Northern Illinois University, teaches history from post-Civil War Reconstruction through modern times, including social studies and civics. Coming from a family of veterans, she arranged a special addition to the Morris Grade School campus, recruiting the local VFW to help erect a flagpole visible from her classroom.

Morris Grade School eighth grade teacher Amy Lindenborn teaches the U.S. Flag Code as part of her history, social studies and civics course. (Photo provided by Dawn Prignano)

Around Veterans Day, her students hear about veterans, including from the article about her great-uncle, who was in the 101st Airborne Division in World War II and was dropped in for the D-Day landing in 1944. The students, who have all been taught the U.S. Flag Code, raise and lower the flag each school day.

Lindenborn turns her learners into teachers with her history buddies program once a month, in which they create their own half-hour lesson and corresponding activities to share with students in a lower grade.

“They learn as eighth graders and go and reteach their knowledge to the younger kids,” Lindenborn said. “They are starting to realize they are part of the community. … They recognize those kids look up to them. … They have a presence. That’s important for them as they’re growing up."

In her project-based, hands-on classroom, students learn through activities.

“Even though [they’re in] eighth grade, they still need to be moving and doing to learn,” Lindenborn said. “I find history is important and shouldn’t be boring. … I want them to be engaged.”

Life skills is an elective course in which her lessons cover a broad scope, including how to count back change; how to set a table; manners, including those appropriate for a restaurant setting; banking information like writing a check; and cursive to sign their name, she said.

As part of Black History Month, she coordinates a civil rights fair that involves the entire school, with her students developing their topics to share.

At the beginning of the year, students read a graphic novel adaptation of Mark Twain’s “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer.” In April, her students dive into Illinois history in preparation for taking the Illinois Constitution test. Then, in the first week of May, Lindenborn coordinates an extracurricular history trip to Illinois and Missouri sites, culminating with a visit to the cave depicted in “Tom Sawyer.”

The two-night trip is full of history and science, Lindenborn said, with tour guides opening the students’ eyes.

Amy Lindenborn is a cornerstone of the school community, David Raffel, district principal of Morris School District 54, said in an email.

“She consistently goes above and beyond, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to both academic excellence and the holistic development of each child,” he said.

Citing some of her contributions, he mentions innovative curriculum development, extracurricular involvement such as coordinating the spelling bee team every year, collaboratively working with fellow teachers and staff and community outreach.

She has facilitated fundraisers to help the Potawatomi Nation students with athletic fees, gear and school supplies during her Native American teaching unit – as a way students can honor the memory of Chief Shabbona, who is buried in Morris.

The extracurricular history field trip has given many students opportunities they may not otherwise have had, Raffel said.

“The trip is a unique journey to explore our region’s rich history,” he said. “This trip will take students to Springfield and St. Louis, where they will visit significant historical sites such as Lincoln’s Tomb, the war memorials at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Lincoln’s home, the presidential museum and state capitol.”

In addition, students experience the Meramec Caverns, the Gateway Arch, a Mississippi riverboat tour and a final stop in Hannibal [Missouri], “the setting of the eighth grade Mark Twain novel,” Raffel said.

“We have great kids in Morris,” Lindenborn said. “They are emotional, lovable, kind. I love the age … I found my niche. … I’m glad to have the opportunity to teach what I love. I’m very lucky and blessed because the school district and principals all allow me to do the teaching I do.”