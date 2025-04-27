A layered landscape provides space for wildlife all year

A layered landscape has canopy and understory trees, shrubs, flowering plants, and shrubs. (Photo provided University of Illinois Extension)

There are many ways to support pollinators and other wildlife in home landscapes, such as providing floral resources throughout the season, planting host plants, and planting native plants.

In addition, consider creating a space for them to live out their life cycles by creating vertical layers in the landscape.

Natural systems provide models

Take a look at natural systems such as forests and prairies, and layers of vegetation will be evident. Forests consist of grasses, flowers, shrubs, understory, and canopy layers. Prairies also have distinct layers throughout the season, from low-growing early-season plants to the tallest late-blooming flowering plants and native grasses.

By mimicking these natural layers, space is provided for pollinators to complete their entire life cycle from larvae to adults. Layers also offer sheltered spaces for other wildlife, from frogs to birds to mammals.

Keystone tree species

One important thing to consider is adding keystone tree species to the layers. Keystone species are a relatively small number of plants that support many animal species. Oaks, willows, cherries, pines, and poplars support many moths, butterflies, and other beneficial insects.

Adding keystone trees is an essential first step to support wildlife, but creating layers of shrubs, flowers, and grasses underneath the trees is critical to support pollinator and beneficial insect populations at all stages of their life cycle.

Creating Space for wildlife to thrive

According to pollinator conservationist Heather Holm, “Soft Landings are diverse native plantings under keystone trees (or any other regionally appropriate native tree). These plantings provide critical shelter and habitat for one or more life cycle stages of moths, butterflies, and beneficial insects. In addition to plants, soft landings include leaf litter, duff, and plant debris.”

Turf grass underneath trees can struggle to thrive in shaded areas and is limited in its ability to support diverse animal species. Adding plugs of various native plants underneath established trees is a way to create soft landings without damaging the tree roots.

Adding native plants

Native ferns, sedges, and flowering plants are good additions underneath a tree to create layers.

Ferns can provide shelter and a safe space for overwintering animals. Some native ferns that can be good additions are maidenhair fern (Adiatum pedaltum), lady fern (Athyrium filix-femina), and Christmas fern (Polystichum acrositchoides).

Sedges provide a grass-like texture to shaded areas. Some native sedges that provide soft landings are Pennsylvania sedge (Carex pensylvanica) and rosy sedge (Carex rosea). Bottlebrush grass (Elymus hystrix) is another addition to a shaded area that provides structure.

A variety of flowering plants can be added to the shaded ground layer. Many flower in the spring before the tree canopy is filled with leaves, but others flower throughout the season. Consider adding some of these native flowers: wild columbine (Aquilegia canadensis), wild geranium (Geranium maculatum), Virginia bluebells (Mertensia virginica), zigzag goldenrod (Solidago flexicaulis), and common blue violet (Viola sororia) to name a few.

Adding a variety of native plants under established trees allows pollinators, beneficial insects, and other wildlife space to thrive in a home landscape.

For questions on natural landscaping, connect with a local University of Illinois Extension office from the statewide map at go.illinois.edu/ExtensionOffice.

Nicole Flowers-Kimmerle is a horticulture educator with the University of Illinois Extension.