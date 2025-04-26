IDOT continues study on Route 6 from Ashton Road to Illinois Route 47

Morris residents and interested parties observe a presentation on the proposed changes to US Route 6 from Ashton Road to Illinois Route 47. (Michael Urbanec)

The Illinois Department of Transportation is continuing preliminary engineering and environmental studies to improve US Route 6 from Ashton Road to Illinois Route 47 in Morris.

According to a Friday news release, the study involves reconstructing Route 6 to provide the appropriate number of lanes to accommodate anticipated traffic, and it also includes drainage and safety improvements as needed.

Also included in the project is pedestrian, ADA and bicycle accommodations per IDOT’s Complete Streets policy.

IDOT shared study results with Morris residents during an open house in Dec. 2024, where it took feedback from those who use the road the most.

For more information, visit https://idot.click/us6morrisstudy.