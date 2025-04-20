Minooka Community High School students earn Director Awards from GAVC for April

The Grundy Area Vocational Center Director award winners for April from Minooka Community High School. (Photo provided by Minooka Community High School)

Seven Minooka Community High School students taking classes at the Grundy Area Vocational Center were presented with Director Awards for their outstanding performances in class.

Director Award winners in December were Kailynn Wietting for agriculture, Jazlynn Daniels for building trades, Hunter Poe for computer graphics multimedia design, Destiny Vincitorio for cosmetology, Amani Elateeq for culinary arts, Benjamin Kaluza for fire science, Olivia Coyne for foundation of teaching, and Ambrose Silva for welding.

Director Award winners are presented with a prize package and have their names and photographs displayed at the GAVC for the duration of the school year.

The GAVC offers students the ability to explore potential careers, promoting academic excellence and lifelong learning among its students by addressing the integration of core academic skills, classroom instruction, hands-on laboratory instruction, work-based learning, personal and leadership development, and relationships with partners.

For information on the GAVC, visit gavc-il.org.