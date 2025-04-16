Morris High School Board approves fee increases for 2025-26 school year

The Morris Community High School Board approved fee increases during its meeting Monday night, updating the textbook, lab, driver’s ed, band, PE uniform, Grundy Area Vocational Center, IHSA and pay-to-ride fees.

Fees will be going up starting with the 2025-26 school year, with the textbook fee increasing from $180 to $185, the lab fee increasing from $30 to $35, the driver’s ed fee increasing from $150 to $170, the band fee increasing from $175 to $180, the PE uniform fee increasing from $20 to $25, the Grundy Area Vocational Center fee increasing from $100 to $110, the IHSA fee increasing from $50 to $55, and the pay-to-ride fee going from $125 to $135.

Discussion about these fee increases took place at the board meeting on Monday, March 13. Elizabeth Shields, the district’s Chief Business Official, said the lab fee, Grundy County Vocational Center fee and IHSA fees hadn’t been updated since 2016, and the rest of the fee increases will go to offset growing costs of programs.

Superintendent Craig Ortiz told the board back in March that he understands fees aren’t without controversy, but they’re necessary to offset the growing costs.