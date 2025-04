A child finishes his 5K run while amongst the other runners racing in both the 5K and 10K race Saturday, April 12. (Michael Urbanec)

The Morris Woman’s Club held its 10th annual Superhero Fun Run 10k, 5k and 1k races Sunday morning, drawing people of all ages to Downtown Morris.

The top time in the 5k race for men belonged to Lane Webber, who ran a time of 17 minutes and 59 seconds. For women, the top time belonged to Josie Mueller, who finished the race with a time of 20 minutes and 34 seconds.

There was also a Polaris UTV raffle drawing and a fundraiser for Grundy Eunoia Wellness at Keg Grove Brewing.