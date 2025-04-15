Morris Lions Club hosts Easter egg hunt Saturday

Children stampede around Goold Park at the 2024 Morris Lions Club Easter Egg hunt. (Photo provided by Morris Lions Club)

The Morris Lions Club is hosting an easter egg hunt at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Goold Park, east of Union Street in Morris.

Children and their families are invited to bring their baskets and bags, and the park will be divided into sections with age groups marked with signs, according to a Monday news release.

There will be sections for 0-3 year olds, 4-5 year olds, 6-7 year olds, and 9-10 year olds. Parents are encouraged to make sure each child has their own bucket or bag to carry their Easter eggs.

Parents should have their children at the park around 15 minutes before the Easter egg hunt begins.

The Morris Lions Club membership is scattering over 5,000 plastic Easter eggs filled with wrapped candies. Children should also keep a look-out for the gold and silver colored eggs marked with first, second and third place, which will win large Easter baskets for prizes. Children who find these eggs should take them to the Lions Club worker.

For additional information, please call Lion members Lori or Doug Linn at 815-942-8262.