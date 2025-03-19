Morris Herald-News' Voter Guide for April 2025 local election

This spring, Grundy County voters get to decide who will make the important decisions regarding their communities, schools, townships, fire departments, parks and libraries.
Early voting has started with voting to conclude on Election Day, April 1.
To vote by mail, go to the Grundy County Clerk’s Office website where applications for vote-by-mail ballots can be found.
Early voting has started in the Grundy County Courthouse lobby, 111 East Washington St. in Morris.
Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday through Monday, March 31, as well as 8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays, March 22 and 29, and Sunday, March 30.
Extended hours are available 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 25, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, March. 27.
Early voting is also available 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 22 and 29; 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 25, and Thursday, March 27, and 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, March 30, at the village of Minooka’s Community Room A, 121 E. McEvilly Road, and the Coal City Library’s Annex Building, 85 N. Garfield St.
Below are all competitive races in Grundy County with candidate questionnaires and coverage as available. This voter guide will be updated if additional candidates submit their questionnaires and more coverage completed.
Table of Contents
Townships
Park and Library Districts
School Districts
College Districts
Referendums
MUNICIPALITIES
City of Morris
Alderperson Ward 3
Kenneth Eugene Willis: Candidate questionnaire
Carrie Hall (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire
Village of Minooka
Trustee, Vote for 3
Joshawa Stell: Candidate questionnaire
Robin White (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire
Brayden Caraynoff-Huber: Candidate questionnaire
Douglas P. Martin
Jonathan M. Slavik
Gabriela Martinez (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire
TOWNSHIPS
Braceville Township
Clerk
Penny L. Wills (incumbent)
Denise Bach
Trustee, Vote for 4
Mark Jiskra (incumbent)
Greg Hodgen
Mark A. Wills (incumbent)
Clark D. Barkley
Lenny Onsen (incumbent)
Felix Township
Trustee, Vote for 4
John O. D’Arcy (incumbent)
James L. Vogrin
Charles L. Boyd
Nick R. Byers
Kyle Oakes (incumbent)
Greenfield Township
Trustee, Vote for 4
Richard M. Yatuni (incumbent)
John M. “Mike” Phillips
David R. Doglio (incumbent)
Dave Housman (incumbent)
Dale Stellano (incumbent)
Norman Township
Supervisor
Linda Baker
Arthur E. Kleinfeldt (incumbent)
PARK AND LIBRARY DISTRICTS
Channahon Park District
Commissioner, Vote for 2
Michelle Grant
Christopher “Chris” Caldwell (incumbent)
Dennis P. Clower (incumbent)
Morris Area Public Library District
Trustee, Vote for 3
Robert Geiger (incumbent)
Dana Russell
Sara Davy (write-in) (incumbent)
Maureen Keegan (write-in) (incumbent)
Three Rivers Public Library District
Trustee, 2-Year Term, Vote for 1
Kari A. Sullivan (incumbent)
Mellissa “Missa” Backus
Trustee, 6-Year Term, Vote for 2
Martha Swick (incumbent)
Diane Chesson (incumbent)
Kristen Koppers
Kelly McGowan
SCHOOL DISTRICTS
Coal City School District 1
Board member, Vote for 3
Shawn Hamilton (Incorporated) (incumbent)
Matt Melvin (Incorporated)
Ryan Vanduyne (Incorporated)
Shannon Baer (Incorporated)
Mindy Rampa (Unincorporated)
Not more than two board members can come from the incorporated area.
Saratoga School District 60C
Board member, Vote for 4
Steven Halcomb
Eric Peterson
Tiffany Frey
Justin Holman
Karen Condon
Laney Callahan
Gardner Grade School District 72
Board member, Vote for 3
Denny Christensen (incumbent)
Brad Male (incumbent)
Samuel Gimpel
Jacob Fjelde
South Wilmington Grade School District 74
Board member, Vote for 3
Cindy Gerber (incumbent)
Anne Simms
Angela Tjelle
Kwynn Rury
Seneca Grade School District 170
Board member, Vote for 4
Chad Humphreys
Andrew Applebee (incumbent)
Jeff Brockman (incumbent)
Dustin Geier
Nicholas B. Mancuso (incumbent)
Minooka School District 201
Board member, Vote for 4
Adam Shainberg (incumbent)
Ed Cronin (incumbent)
Brian Pohlman
Thomas J. McGowan
John Ciolkosz
Devin Ruddick
Stephen Blount (incumbent)
Dwight Common School District 232
Board member, Vote for 4
Ryan Kodat
Timothy Misener
Lori Bowman (incumbent)
Brad Hansen
Marc A. Ellis
Gardner-South Wilmington High School District 73
Board member, Vote for 4
Incorporated area:
Terry L. Schultz (incumbent)
Kristen Ashley (incumbent)
Allison Wright (incumbent)
Elli Monferdini-Wilkey
Brian Manzello
Unincorporated area:
Janelle Anne Biros
Timothy Harvey (incumbent)
Chad Miller
At least one board member must come from the unincorporated area.
Morris High School District 101
Board member, Vote for 4
Christopher J. Drumeller
Edward Barry
Christina Burgess
Dan McDonnell
Kimberly L. Struck
Chris Danek (incumbent)
Chelsea Kuhel
Matt Eber (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire
COLLEGE DISTRICTS
Illinois Valley Community College
Six-year term, Vote for 2
William Hunt
Lynda Marlene Moshage
Todd Volker
Joliet Junior College
Four-year term, Vote for 3
Sam Coffey (Incorporated): Candidate questionnaire
Matthew Kennedy (Incorporated) (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire
Lorraine Guerrero Neumayer (Incorporated) (incumbent)
Christine Lynn (Bartz) (Unincorporated) (incumbent)
At least one board member must come from the unincorporated area.
Our coverage “Where these Joliet Township High School District 204 candidates stand on cellphones in schools”
“Joliet Township High School board candidates talk test scores, diversity at forum”
Referendum
Morris High School District 101 proposition to issue $67 million in building bonds
From the opinion page: “Community Pulse: Morris to vote on high school’s building addition referendum April 1″