March 19, 2025
Morris Herald-News' Voter Guide for April 2025 local election

Learn more about the candidates and races up this election

By Emily K. Coleman
A voter shows off his “I Voted” sticker on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, after voting at the Algonquin Township Office at 3702 US Hwy 14, in Crystal Lake.

FILE – A voter shows off his “I Voted” sticker in the last election. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

This spring, Grundy County voters get to decide who will make the important decisions regarding their communities, schools, townships, fire departments, parks and libraries.

Early voting has started with voting to conclude on Election Day, April 1.

To vote by mail, go to the Grundy County Clerk’s Office website where applications for vote-by-mail ballots can be found.

Early voting has started in the Grundy County Courthouse lobby, 111 East Washington St. in Morris.

Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday through Monday, March 31, as well as 8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays, March 22 and 29, and Sunday, March 30.

Extended hours are available 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 25, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, March. 27.

Early voting is also available 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 22 and 29; 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 25, and Thursday, March 27, and 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, March 30, at the village of Minooka’s Community Room A, 121 E. McEvilly Road, and the Coal City Library’s Annex Building, 85 N. Garfield St.

Below are all competitive races in Grundy County with candidate questionnaires and coverage as available. This voter guide will be updated if additional candidates submit their questionnaires and more coverage completed.

Table of Contents

Municipalities

  • City of Morris
  • City of Minooka

    Townships

  • Braceville Township
  • Felix Township
  • Greenfield Township
  • Norman Township

    Park and Library Districts

  • Channahon Park District
  • Morris Area Public Library District
  • Three Rivers Public Library District

    School Districts

  • Coal City School District 1
  • Saratoga School District 60C
  • Gardner Grade School District 72
  • South Wilmington Grade School District 74
  • Seneca Grade School District 170
  • Minooka School District 201
  • Dwight Common School District 232
  • Gardner-South Wilmington High School District 73
  • Morris High School District 101

    College Districts

  • Illinois Valley Community College
  • Joliet Junior College

    Referendums

  • Morris High School referendum

    • MUNICIPALITIES

    City of Morris

    Alderperson Ward 3

    Kenneth Eugene Willis: Candidate questionnaire

    Carrie Hall (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

    Village of Minooka

    Trustee, Vote for 3

    Joshawa Stell: Candidate questionnaire

    Robin White (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

    Brayden Caraynoff-Huber: Candidate questionnaire

    Douglas P. Martin

    Jonathan M. Slavik

    Gabriela Martinez (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

    TOWNSHIPS

    Braceville Township

    Clerk

    Penny L. Wills (incumbent)

    Denise Bach

    Trustee, Vote for 4

    Mark Jiskra (incumbent)

    Greg Hodgen

    Mark A. Wills (incumbent)

    Clark D. Barkley

    Lenny Onsen (incumbent)

    Felix Township

    Trustee, Vote for 4

    John O. D’Arcy (incumbent)

    James L. Vogrin

    Charles L. Boyd

    Nick R. Byers

    Kyle Oakes (incumbent)

    Greenfield Township

    Trustee, Vote for 4

    Richard M. Yatuni (incumbent)

    John M. “Mike” Phillips

    David R. Doglio (incumbent)

    Dave Housman (incumbent)

    Dale Stellano (incumbent)

    Norman Township

    Supervisor

    Linda Baker

    Arthur E. Kleinfeldt (incumbent)

    PARK AND LIBRARY DISTRICTS

    Channahon Park District

    Commissioner, Vote for 2

    Michelle Grant

    Christopher “Chris” Caldwell (incumbent)

    Dennis P. Clower (incumbent)

    Morris Area Public Library District

    Trustee, Vote for 3

    Robert Geiger (incumbent)

    Dana Russell

    Sara Davy (write-in) (incumbent)

    Maureen Keegan (write-in) (incumbent)

    Three Rivers Public Library District

    Trustee, 2-Year Term, Vote for 1

    Kari A. Sullivan (incumbent)

    Mellissa “Missa” Backus

    Trustee, 6-Year Term, Vote for 2

    Martha Swick (incumbent)

    Diane Chesson (incumbent)

    Kristen Koppers

    Kelly McGowan

    SCHOOL DISTRICTS

    Coal City School District 1

    Board member, Vote for 3

    Shawn Hamilton (Incorporated) (incumbent)

    Matt Melvin (Incorporated)

    Ryan Vanduyne (Incorporated)

    Shannon Baer (Incorporated)

    Mindy Rampa (Unincorporated)

    Not more than two board members can come from the incorporated area.

    Saratoga School District 60C

    Board member, Vote for 4

    Steven Halcomb

    Eric Peterson

    Tiffany Frey

    Justin Holman

    Karen Condon

    Laney Callahan

    Gardner Grade School District 72

    Board member, Vote for 3

    Denny Christensen (incumbent)

    Brad Male (incumbent)

    Samuel Gimpel

    Jacob Fjelde

    South Wilmington Grade School District 74

    Board member, Vote for 3

    Cindy Gerber (incumbent)

    Anne Simms

    Angela Tjelle

    Kwynn Rury

    Seneca Grade School District 170

    Board member, Vote for 4

    Chad Humphreys

    Andrew Applebee (incumbent)

    Jeff Brockman (incumbent)

    Dustin Geier

    Nicholas B. Mancuso (incumbent)

    Minooka School District 201

    Board member, Vote for 4

    Adam Shainberg (incumbent)

    Ed Cronin (incumbent)

    Brian Pohlman

    Thomas J. McGowan

    John Ciolkosz

    Devin Ruddick

    Stephen Blount (incumbent)

    Dwight Common School District 232

    Board member, Vote for 4

    Ryan Kodat

    Timothy Misener

    Lori Bowman (incumbent)

    Brad Hansen

    Marc A. Ellis

    Gardner-South Wilmington High School District 73

    Board member, Vote for 4

    Incorporated area:

    Terry L. Schultz (incumbent)

    Kristen Ashley (incumbent)

    Allison Wright (incumbent)

    Elli Monferdini-Wilkey

    Brian Manzello

    Unincorporated area:

    Janelle Anne Biros

    Timothy Harvey (incumbent)

    Chad Miller

    At least one board member must come from the unincorporated area.

    Morris High School District 101

    Board member, Vote for 4

    Christopher J. Drumeller

    Edward Barry

    Christina Burgess

    Dan McDonnell

    Kimberly L. Struck

    Chris Danek (incumbent)

    Chelsea Kuhel

    Matt Eber (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

    COLLEGE DISTRICTS

    Illinois Valley Community College

    Six-year term, Vote for 2

    William Hunt

    Lynda Marlene Moshage

    Todd Volker

    Joliet Junior College

    Four-year term, Vote for 3

    Sam Coffey (Incorporated): Candidate questionnaire

    Matthew Kennedy (Incorporated) (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

    Lorraine Guerrero Neumayer (Incorporated) (incumbent)

    Christine Lynn (Bartz) (Unincorporated) (incumbent)

    At least one board member must come from the unincorporated area.

    Referendum

    Morris High School District 101 proposition to issue $67 million in building bonds

