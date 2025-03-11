Community Pulse: Morris to vote on high school’s building addition referendum April 1

A rendering from the architect at Green and Associates for what the school's district office entrance will look like after the renovation and addition, though this is a very early rendering and could change. (Photo provided by Morris Community High School)

A referendum is always controversial, no matter which community is facing the question. The one that Morris Community High School District 101 voters are currently facing is no different. It is important that people know what they are voting for or against before they cast their ballot.

This referendum question is for a $67 million project that would upgrade nearly every classroom and office, replace the classrooms and offices in the three outbuildings with a new addition, and get everyone under one roof. GAVC would remain a separate entity.

The challenges this referendum would address are many. Classrooms, labs, and offices would be updated to modern standards. Restrooms would be updated to be ADA compliant. The HVAC systems, which are mostly at or near end of life, would be replaced in a cost-effective manner. With or without a successful referendum, the District must consider how to address these needs for the long term.

In the 1940s, the decision was made to invest in the current MCHS building, with later additions in 1959 and 1977. With no major renovation or addition completed since then, voters are now being asked whether to make these renovations to ensure that the building continues to serve students for many years to come. This plan does not undo any of the investment that has been made in the elevator, the stadium, or the auditorium. Instead, it continues the investment in a way that prioritizes academics, safety, and efficiency.

This plan aligns with what most of the community has expressed support for in recent surveys. One of the most important features is a much better layout that does not have entry doors locking and unlocking every fifty minutes for students to change classes. A more secure entrance and more efficient floor plan will provide a safer learning environment and a better experience for those who visit our campus.

A larger ground-level cafeteria with air conditioning and a better layout would provide more than just a place to eat lunch. It would be frequently utilized for classes, meetings, performances, events, testing, and much more.

An improved traffic pattern would decrease the likelihood of accidents and provide a better experience for student drop-off and pick-up.

Morris Community High School’s tax rate is less than that of 86% of Illinois high school districts. If the referendum passes, the estimated impact to the owner of a $277,000 home will be about $20 per month. If the referendum fails, the District will still need to determine a way to pay for necessary repairs, replacements, and upgrades.

The real question before the voters is whether to complete necessary projects as part of an organized plan or to do them outside of a referendum as stand-alone projects. Either way, money is spent, but the goal of the District is to spend it wisely and with careful planning. Waiting another ten or twenty years to complete these campus improvements runs the risk of it costing more in the future.

Please take the time to review the information on the MCHS referendum page at www.morris101next.org. There you will find conceptual designs, a detailed list of frequently asked questions, survey results, and a tax impact calculator. Reviewing this information will hopefully help you make a more informed decision when you vote on April 1 or sooner if you participate in early or mail-in voting.

Dr. Craig R. Ortiz

Superintendent

Morris Community High School