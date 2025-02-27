Driver who led Channahon, Wilmington police on a car chase arrested

A driver led Channahon and Wilmington police on a chase early Thursday morning before abandoning the vehicle, leading the police to issue a shelter-in-place order for the area around Sunset Drive near Galloway School in Channahon.

The Channahon Police Department said Thursday that it assisted the Wilmington Police Department in tracking down the driver, who Wilmington police initially tried to stop at 1:22 a.m., according to a news release from Channahon police.

Police said the driver fled and was located again near Bluff Road and Interstate 55. The driver again fled, and was found driving north on Sunset Drive near Sioux Drive later. According to the release, the driver then turned around heading south, directly toward the officers.

Wilmington Police Department (Provided)

Police said they used stop sticks on the vehicle, and the vehicle crashed into a tree in the median of Sunset Drive near Galloway School, sustaining heavy damage and starting a small fire. Officers were able to put out the fire.

The driver left the moving vehicle before hitting the stop sticks, and police established a perimeter and issued a Reverse 911 alert advising residents to shelter in place, according to the release,

Channahon police used drones to aid in the search and detained the suspect at 2:25 a.m., calling off the shelter-in-place order. The driver was treated for minor injuries and taken to the hospital for further evaluation, according to the release.

No officers were injured, and criminal charges are pending as the investigation remains ongoing.

Police said the driver was having a mental health crisis and was reported to be under the influence of narcotics.