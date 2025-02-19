Morris man charged with first-degree murder in mother’s death

The Grundy County State’s Attorney has filed murder charges against 44-year-old Chris Nielsen in the death of his mother, 63-year-old Alison Findley.

Findley lived with Nielsen in an apartment in the 900 block of Twilight Drive in Morris.

Nielsen is being charged with three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of felony domestic battery and one count of felony aggravated battery, according to the Morris Police Department.

He has been transferred to the Grundy County Jail.

A friend reported Findley missing at 2 a.m. Aug. 26, 2024 and a woman walking her dog discovered Findley’s body buried in the brush of the tree line at 6 p.m. on Aug. 30.

Nielsen already had a warrant out for his arrest in Will County for an unrelated charge, and he was located in Bourbonnais. He was initially transferred to Will County Jail.

According to the news release from the police, Nielsen denied any involvement or knowledge of how his mother died when initially interviewed.

Nielsen’s first status hearing will take place at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 at the Grundy County Courthouse.