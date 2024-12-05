Morris rejects Brisbin Road project bids over high price tag

The corner of Brisbin Road and Route 6 east of Morris, which is where construction will start heading south. (Michael Urbanec)

The city of Morris voted Monday night to reject the bids in the almost $4 million Brisbin Road project after they came in over at a higher price than originally estimated.

Mayor Chris Brown said Chamlin and Associates recommended rebidding the project sometime in the next few weeks.

Brown said the project was estimated to cost about $4 million total, half of which will be paid for by the State of Illlinois. This project will convert an estimated 1-mile stretch of Brisbin Road to have a curb and gutters on the side and stretch over three lanes for more space.

The road improvements will take place south of Interstate 80, heading south into the dead end at the far southern end of the road. The City of Morris is partnered with the Village of Channahon on this project.