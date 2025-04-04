April 04, 2025
Grundy County Land Use hosts e-waste event Saturday, April 19

By Michael Urbanec
The Grundy County Administration Center at 1320 Union St. in Morris.

The Grundy County Administration Center at 1320 Union St. in Morris. (Michael Urbanec)

The Grundy County Land Use Department is hosting an electronic e-waste recycling event from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 19, at the Grundy County Administration building, 1320 Union St.

Electronics except for televisions will be accepted for free. Televisions will cost $25 for each TV, and projection televisions will cost $50.

White goods, dehumidifiers and air conditioners will not be accepted. The event will end promptly at noon with no exceptions.

Anyone with questions can call 815-941-3228.

