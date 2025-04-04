Grundy County Land Use hosts e-waste event Saturday, April 19

The Grundy County Administration Center at 1320 Union St. in Morris. (Michael Urbanec)

The Grundy County Land Use Department is hosting an electronic e-waste recycling event from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 19, at the Grundy County Administration building, 1320 Union St.

Electronics except for televisions will be accepted for free. Televisions will cost $25 for each TV, and projection televisions will cost $50.

White goods, dehumidifiers and air conditioners will not be accepted. The event will end promptly at noon with no exceptions.

Anyone with questions can call 815-941-3228.