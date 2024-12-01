Minooka High School inducts new National Honor Society members

Newly inducted members of the Minooka Community High School National Honor Society. (Photo provided by Minooka Community High School)

Minooka Community High School congratulated its newest National Honor Society members on Monday, welcoming them with an induction.

Here are the newest members:

Noah Allen, Jillian Alsip, Gracie Anderson, Jonathan Beck, Madison Berti, Kevin Bisbee, Avery Bittermann, Drew Brick, Caycee Brown, Kira Cailteux, Palmer Calvey, Marisol Carbajal, Gabriella Carlson, Mayson Carr, Mia Carroll, Isabella Collins, Lucy Conroy, Courteney Cranston, Kiera Cundari, Rhiannon Curiel, Natalie DeBold, Audrey Fleck, Elizabeth Frazier, Aubrey Freeman, Saoirse Gaynor, Taya Gummerson, Abigail Haake, Ayden Hollingsworth, Marina Hristov, Samantha Hulick, Sterling Johnston, Tessa Kapellas, Ella Karstensen, Ava Kay, Kora Kotowski, Hayley Krohn, Michael Kuchar, Aubrey Laken, Maya Ledesma, Abigail Loome, Addison Lowman, Audrey Lueshen, Annie Lukasik, Evan Lundeen, Alejandro Manzo, Nyah McCallum, Meghan McCarthy, Emily Monroe, Jayce Moore, Jocelyn Morales, Courtney Murphy, Leslie Pantoja, Nancy Prokopis, Charlotte Robinson, Mark Rodeghero, Arianna Rodriguez, Taylor Rodriguez, Tlanextli Sanchez, Emma Schiffbauer, Samya Sehwail, Jacob Simpson, Nia Skedel, Marianne Thomas, Leono Trevino, Makayla Undesser, Caden Uphoff, Ashley Vera Medina, Marie Walston, Caleigh Werve, Ashley Whalen, and Carter Wikoff.

The 2024-2025 NHS Officers include President Samya Sehwail, Vice President Jocelyn Morales, Secretary Courtney Murphy, Treasurer Jake Simpson, Historian Natalie DeBold, Community Relations Marina Hristov, and Communications Tlanextli Sanchez.

Each year’s NHS senior students select a staff member who exemplifies the characteristics of the National Honor Society. This year, the graduating NHS members selected Matt Clark as the honorary member of the year.

National Honor Society candidates must meet the chapter’s requirements for scholarship, service, leadership and character in order to be selected for membership. Once members, students continue to exemplify these traits through numerous academic, social, and civic efforts. The MCHS National Honor Society sponsor is Anthony Babich, and the assistant sponsor is Chris Erickson.