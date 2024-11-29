Grundy County Chamber of Commerce wins Outstanding Chamber of the Year award

Grundy Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen accepts the Outstanding Chamber of the Year Award from Illinois Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives Board Chair Rudy Flores who also is the President of the Lincoln Square/Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce (Chicago). (Ed Clark Photography (217)652-36)

The Grundy County Chamber of Commerce was recognized Nov. 15 by the Illinois Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (IACCE) during its annual conference as the Outstanding Chamber of the Year.

According to a Monday news release, The IACCE recognizes Outstanding Chambers of the Year in two membership size categories among its 140 members, recognizing organization excellence in chambers of commerce and providing a unique benchmarking opportunity to assess a chamber’s strengths. The award is based on the U.S. Chamber of Commerce accredidation process for local chambers and highlights accomplishments in leadership, finance, advocacy and membership development. Recipients are chosen by the Mid-American Chamber Executives, with representatives from Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

“The Grundy County Chamber of Commerce & Industry, under the leadership of President & CEO Christina Van Yperen, impressed the judges with their programs and outreach,” said IACCE Executive Director Lisa Weitzel.

Van Yperen, Events & Marketing Director Lena Wickens and Administrative Director Christy Kelly were recognized at the conference’s awards dinner among a crowd of about 100 chamber professionals.

Weitzel said the judges noted the Chamber’s work with the Grundy Economic Development Council on the Grundy Resiliency Project. The two organizations received a $600,000 grant from US Economic Development to help host communities plan for and build more diverse, resilient economies.

A judge noted that the project sounded like an excellent plan to inform and guide comprehensive community planning, business attraction, infrastructure investments and marketing.

The award also recognized the Chamber’s financial strength, advancing advocacy work, growing membership and new programming such as Empower, an inspirational women’s event.

“The growth and efforts recognized through this award have been years in the making. But this year our team brought many projects and programs to the next level for our members and our operation,” Van Yperen said. “Having our peers in the industry distinguish us for our work is gratifying and an honor for all of us, including our membership that supports us every step of the way. We are so thankful.”

For more information on the Grundy County Chamber visit grundychamber.com or call 85-942-0113.