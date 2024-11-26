Grundy County Chamber hosts successful EMPOWER 2024 connecting women in business

The Grundy County Chamber held its EMPOWER event Nov. 14 at the Morris Theater. After the keynote address with Jonelle Carter of GLOW Pro Coaching, a guest panel was held featuring Morris Police Chief Alicia Steffes, Dresden Station Plant Manager Carolyne Joseph and Coal City business owner Tiffany Wills. The panel was led by Carter and Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen. (Photo provided by the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce)

The Grundy County Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s annual EMPOWER: An Inspirational Women’s Event returned Thursday, Nov. 7, and was attended by 140 women.

This year’s EMPOWER event was centered around mental health, and the Chamber’s mission was to create a safe space where women of the community could share their stories, struggles and help uplift each other in an inspirational environment.

“We were thrilled when we were able to bring EMPOWER back for 2024,” said Christina Van Yperen, Chamber President & CEO. “Last year it was such an amazing event, our hope was to only be able to create that same energy for this year again. It was a special feeling to see this event grow and become even more spectacular than the year before. We cannot wait bring this event to Grundy County again next year.”

Margot Underwood, keynote speaker and Professor of Social and Behavioral Sciences at JJC, took the crowd with her humor, wittiness and touching subject according to a Friday news release.

“Asking for help as a women can often be difficult,” Underwood asked. “We love to be the hero of situations, however when it comes to needing help, we often fight the urge to ask for it. As we sit in this room surrounded by women today take a moment and think about who you could call and lean into for help. Who would you consider your lifejackets?”

Underwood was joined on stage by a guest panel of Suzy Brown of the Newberg Group, Kaylee Heap of Heap’s Giant Pumpkin Farm, and Jamie Heitman from the Greater Joliet Area YMCA.

“It was an honor to be part of the Grundy Chamber’s Women’s Empowerment Event panel, sharing insights and learning among so many powerful women leaders,” Brown said. “The event truly highlighted the strength of collaboration and the importance of creating opportunities for women in our community.”

The panel had women representing different stages of life, from empty nesters to full-time moms to newly married women. Each woman had a different life stage and life story to tell.

The audience engaged with the panel and made a connection, like the one made with young entrepreneur and local business owner Jaden Pogliano. Pogliano shared she is selling her business and moving on to the next stage in her career.

“EMPOWER is one of the best days of the year for me,” Pogliano said. “Sharing an afternoon with empowering women is awesome.”

EMPOWER concluded with a cocktail hour to allow the audience and speakers to mingle and connect on a deeper level.

The Chamber will be hosting another EMPOWER event on a yet-to-be-announced date in November 2025.