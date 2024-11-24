Tractor Supply Co. in Channahon hosts Photos with Santa event

Holiday ornaments hang on the Rialto Christmas Tree, designed by Bella Fiori Flower Shop, at the A Very Rialto Christmas show on Monday, November 21st in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Channahon Tractor Supply is hosting an event to get photos with Santa Claus from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at 26829 W. Eames St.

Customers are invited to bring children and pets to the store for photos with Santa and other holiday activities, and a local photographer will be on site taking pictures. The first 25 customers to take their photo with Santa will receive a free magnetic picture frame.

PawsUp4Rescue will also be on site from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for pet adoption and dog washing.

“At Tractor Supply, we welcome families with open arms,” said Jimmy Harkenrider, manager of Channahon Tractor Supply store. “This is one of many children and pet-friendly events held throughout the year to show our appreciation for our loyal customers and their loved ones.”

This event is open to the public.